Gaelic Games: Hargey celebrates success of Antrim camogie and ladies Gaelic football teams

Players from Antrim Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football teams took centre stage at a civic reception hosted by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to celebrate their All-Ireland success.

Antrim Camogie Team secured the All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship at Croke Park in August, when they beat Ulster rivals Armagh.

And the Antrim Ladies Gaelic Football Team lifted the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship the same month, after defeating Fermanagh in an action-packed replay at The Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Congratulating both teams at a celebration event, Minister Hargey said: “My vision for women in sport is for involvement at all levels - we need to get more women and girls more active in sport and physical activity, including our Gaelic games, from participation at grassroots through to our development squads and county panels. Seeing the success of these teams helps achieve these goals, by inspiring others to take part and aim high.

“It reflects brilliantly on the hard work, dedication and effort that these players have put into their sport to be performing and winning at All-Ireland level.”

Great night recognising the achievement of Antrim's All Ireland Champions in Camogie and Women's Football at a civic reception I hosted in Stormont. Maith sibh 👏



Aontroim Abú 💛 pic.twitter.com/lpWXrEbUiH — Deirdre Hargey (@DeirdreHargey) October 11, 2022

The Minister also paid tribute to the wider Gaelic family for its provision of sporting activity at the heart of communities.

“This helps provide not only an excellent sports offering but also enhances wellbeing, improves mental health and contributes positively to social inclusion. It is clear that sport has many beneficial outcomes that transcend the on-field activity and we have seen this with the amazing volunteering efforts of the GAA,” the Minister added.