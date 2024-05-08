Gaelic Games: St Brigid's pull clear to overcome Lámh Dhearg

Shay Campbell tries to move away from Lámh Dhearg challenges on Wednesday

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

Lámh Dhearg 0-8 St Brigid's 0-14

ST BRIGID'S maintained their perfect start to the season as they pulled clear in the second period at Hannahstown to overcome Lámh Dhearg on Wednesday.

The Biddies started both halves better, but unlike the first, the Red Hands couldn't find the scores in the second period as the visitors kept pace with Cargin and Portglenone at the top of Division One as all three have recoded six wins from six.

St Brigid's made the brighter start with livewire Niall Duffy thumping over three minutes in and then from a quick free, Matthew Downey found his range out on the right.

The hosts began to settle and the long ball inside was beginning to prosper, but it took until the 10th minute until Conor Murray got them off the mark, shortly after the Biddies lost Downey to injury.

Lámh Dhearg were beginning to dominate around the middle as they were stopping the South Belfast side from gathering a head of steam and Murray would tie the game as he pointed the rebound when Declan Heery saved from Callum Lappin.

Shaun McManus kicked the Red Hands into the lead after another rebound fell kindly, before Murray hit his third of the half when weaving in along the left sideline.

It had been a barren 20 minutes for St Brigid's, but Rory McErlean would break that cycle from a free and although Lámh Dhearg hit back immediately through Dan Murray, the visitors were beginning to get more joy and after James Smith pulled one back from the net attack, Peter Lundy thumped over a fine score to level.

Adam Murray kicked the hosts back ahead from a 45, but a McErlean free toed it up at 0-6 after a well contested opening period.

Just like the first-half, St Brigid's were quicker out of the traps in the second with Jack Dowling forcing a turnover and racing away to score within the opening 30 seconds before McErlean added another from a free soon after.

However, this time the hosts couldn't find the scores to respond with several attacks coming to nothing and 45 minutes were on the clock before the next score, again from a McErlean free.

What better way to spend your last day of school than to put 6 balls over the bar. Well done Rory @Rathmorepe pic.twitter.com/HBmzGIqaze — St Brigids GAC (@Naomhbridclg) May 8, 2024

It had been a little feisty throughout, but tensions briefly boiled over with a few yellows dished out and red to a Lámh Dhearg sub after a coming together.

When the play resumed, it was a Lámh Dhearg free that Conor Murray slung over, but they were unable to build upon this as McErlean replied in kind straight after while James Smith kicked scores either side of a Dowling effort and McErlean added another from play to put their side out of sight.

A Mark Finnegan point with the outside of his boot was the consolation for Lámh Dhearg, but merely that as St Brigid's claimed another win to add to their impressive start to the season.

LÁMH DHEARG: G Smyth; D Martin, M McGarry, Ross Murray; D Smith, B Rice, D Murray (0-1); C Boyd, S McManus (0-1); N McGarry, T McCrudden, R Diamond; A Murray (0-1, '45'), C Murray (0-4, 1f), C Lappin.

Subs: M Lowe for C Boyd (38), M Finnegan (0-1) for N McGarry (53), A McAufield for R Diamond (53), N Hughes for C Lappin (60+1)

ST BRIGID'S: D Heery; F McKernan, P King, C King; J McCarney, M Cummings, S Campbell; J Logue, J Dowling (0-2); N Duffy (0-1), M Downey (0-1), J Smith (0-3); P Lundy (0-1), C McAleer, R McErlean (0-6, 5f).

Subs: F Sherry for M Downey (10), S Boyle for J Logue (35), A McNicholl for P Lundy (52), D O'Hagan for F Sherry (60+1)

REFEREE: Conal Roberts (St John's)

Wednesday's results

Division One

Tír na nÓg 2-9 St Gall's 2-7

St John's 3-12 Glenravel 1-10

Aldergrove 1-14 Naomh Éanna 0-13

Cargin 3-13 Aghagallon 2-9

Moneyglass 1-11 All Saints, Ballymena 2-8

Lámh Dhearg 0-8 St Brigid's 0-14

Creggan 5-12 O'Donovan Rossa 0-5

Portglenone 0-15 Ahoghill 0-6

Division Two

St Patrick's, Lisburn 1-12 Gort na Móna 0-6

St Paul's P-P Ardoyne

St Teresa's 0-17 Dunloy 1-11

Davitt's 0-15 Glenavy 1-12

Rasharkin 1-11 Sarsfield's 2-7

Division Three

St Malachy's 1-15 St Agnes' 1-9

Na Piarsaigh 1-15 Laochra Loch Lao 0-9

O'Donnell's A-A St Comgall's (abandoned due to injury)

Éire Óg 4-20 Wolfe Tones 0-7