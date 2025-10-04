Gaelic Games: St John's left 'deeply frustrated' after lack of Belfast Championship fixture venues

FRUSTRATION has been aired by one of West Belfast's biggest GAA clubs after what the club claims is a lack of championship games being chosen for Belfast-based venues in recent seasons.

This weekend will see the Johnnies travel north of the county as they gear up to face Cushendall in the Senior Hurling Semi-Final with the venue being the neutral ground of Dunloy.

The issue that St John's have raised is venue selection when it comes to playing closer to Belfast, especially when it is two Belfast based clubs competing in the championship.

A fortnight ago the biggest match in recent Belfast hurling history took place when St John's snatched a late victory over West Belfast rivals Rossa with the game taking place in Glengormley on a Saturday afternoon.

In a statement from St John's PRO, Pól Mac Iomaire, the Corrigan Park side have aired their frustration over the decision to host Saturday's semi-final in Dunloy, believing the Antrim board cared more about gate receipts rather than fairness.

The Johnnies defeated arch-rivals Rossa in last weekends quarter-final clash

"We are deeply frustrated that our request to stage the semi-final in Belfast was rejected without any meaningful dialogue," said Pól.

"Our home ground was the most appropriate venue for this fixture, however there are other Belfast grounds that could have accommodated the game. I understand at least two clubs were willing to host, yet these options appear to have been dismissed due to capacity concerns.

"The decision to fix the game in Dunloy seems clearly influenced by the potential for higher gate receipts rather than fairness or the best interests of players and supporters."

The St John's PRO also believes that Corrigan Park, which plays host to the Antrim men's senior county games, is the most appropriate ground to host a semi-final.

"If Corrigan Park is the only appropriate ground in Belfast to host a game of this stature, then the county board needs to show leadership and allow games to be fixed there involving us.

"We cannot continually be made to play games outside Belfast because Casement Park hasn’t been built. Corrigan is our home ground, either allow us to play there or use an alternative Belfast venue and accept the impact on gate receipts.

"What makes this decision even more disappointing is the inconsistency. The county previously argued strongly for Antrim’s Ulster Championship match against Armagh to be played at home, stating it would be unfair to disadvantage Antrim for the sake of larger gate receipts. That principle should apply across the board, not only when it suits."

Pól said the Johnnies are more than justified in their frustration having played their last nine semi-finals on the road.

"The GAA is built on fairness and equality, and we challenge anyone to claim that forcing our club to play nine consecutive semi-finals outside Belfast is in any way fair.

"We are calling on the county board to urgently review its approach to fixture planning to ensure decisions are based on fairness, transparency, and respect for all clubs, not financial considerations."

St John's will take on Championship holders Cushendall at Pearse Park on Saturday afternoon with throw-in set for 4pm.

Tickets can be bought on Universe.com with prices starting at £10, alternatively Antrim GAA will announce a live stream later this week.