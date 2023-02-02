Gaelic Games: Young Antrim handballers shine In Europe

Members of the handball team and coach, Fiona Shannon with Lord Mayor, Christina Black; Aisling Reilly MLA at BelfastCity Hall on Tuesday evening

Proud young Gaels are on a “crest of a wave” and were the “the first Irish players to go across” when they achieved the unthinkable in January at the one-wall tournament in the Netherlands.

Not only did they bag themselves two golds at U13 Doubles, but the proud Sports Stars also managed to win Silver at U13 Doubles, Bronze at U13 Doubles, Bronze at U17 Singles, they were also crowned plate winners at the U17 Doubles.

They received a warm invitation to the Belfast City Hall where they were congratulated by the Mayor of Belfast, Tina Black.

“It was in Friesland, just in north Netherlands,” revealed Dan McVicker, the secretary of Antrim handball, with countries such as Belgium, Netherlands, France and the UK taking part.

“Four hundred kid had a minimum of four to five games, then it moved to the knockout stages.”

The talented youngsters included Aoibhin Fallon, Meadbh Gallagher and Sophia Brown, who are members of GAA clubs in Belfast.

“Most of the players are dual or tri,” claims McVicker.

“If you look at the senior men and senior ladies across Ireland, most of them are playing county camogie or hurling.”

With a Cumann na mBunscol competition for primary school children at the start of February and adult competitions scheduled to take place both in Ireland and in Europe, handball is so far well underway this year.

After all, its mantra of ‘one wall, one ball’ means the sport can be easily played.

When asked what benefits the game of handball might deliver, Dan noted the transferrable skills on offer.

“It’s good for adults who are maybe coming to the end of their hurling or football career.

“They can very easily switch to handball if they haven’t already played before. The cost is just minimal. This is a real easy entry back into sport.”

