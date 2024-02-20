New development approved for Gaelscoil and Naíscoil Éanna in Glengormley

ARTIST IMPRESSION: The new primary school and nursery unit for Gaelscoil and Naíscoil Éanna in Glengormley

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council has approved plans for a new primary school and nursery unit for Gaelscoil and Naíscoil Éanna, replacing the existing school on the Hightown Road in Glengormley.

The new school and nursery will comprise seven classrooms, a playroom, a multi-purpose hall and a library.

It will also include additional ancillary rooms, including administration and office spaces, school meals accommodation areas, multi-purpose rooms and secure outdoor play space.

Plans for the new school building

The development involves a construction value of £7.4million investment in new educational facilities for the Irish medium primary school and nursery sector.

Sinn Féin councillor Rosie Kinnear said: “I warmly welcome Council planning approval which will see the new building for Gaelscoil Éanna including a brand new seven classroom facility, a naíscoil, hall with a library and 36 car parking spaces.

Absolutely delighted planning permission has been approved for the new school building at Gaelscoil Éanna! ✅🏗️



GRMMA & comhghairdeas to everyone who worked so hard to make this happen 👏🏼💪🏼



A great day for Irish Medium Education - mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí! GSÉ abú! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/gT5I0CvGB1 — Rosie Kinnear (@rosiekinnear) February 20, 2024

"With 250 children being educated through Irish on site, this is a fantastic development for a wonderful project.

"I look forward to the Department of Education lifting their freeze on capital expenditure so that the works can begin and the children can benefit from this great investment that they so deeply deserve.”

Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Councillor Robert Foster (UUP), added: “The new primary and nursery school will offer essential replacement facilities and ample space, enabling the school to function more efficiently."