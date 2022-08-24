Public consultation: Last chance to have your say on new Gaelscoil Éanna

PLANS: An artist's impression of the new build plans for Gaelscoil Éanna in Glengormley

THE public are being invited to have their say in a community consultation over a building proposal for a new Irish medium primary school and nursery unit in Glengormley.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has received a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) for the Gaelscoil Éanna construction project at Hightown Road.

There are 205 pupils enrolled at the school which admitted 26 pupils into primary one during the last academic year, 37 in 2020/21 and 29 in 2019/20.

Gaelscoil Éanna opened in September 2007 with a primary one class of 12.

Gaelscoil and Naíscoil Éanna is seeking to deliver a new seven-classroom primary school and nursery unit to replace the existing school on the Hightown Road.

Given the site constraints of the existing school, along with the expansion size criteria to deliver a new school and nursery to required Department of Education standards, it is not physically possible to deliver the new school and nursery on its present site.

The proposed site presently consists of an agricultural field. The proposed school and nursery building is proposed to be located to the west of the St Enda’s GAC pitch and sports hall development.

The proposed development seeks to provide a single storey primary school and nursery unit building. The school and nursery will comprise seven classrooms; a playroom, a multi-purpose hall and a library.

It will also include several additional ancillary rooms, including administration and office spaces, student and staff toilets, external and internal storage areas, resource areas, school meals accommodation areas, multi-purpose rooms, plant areas and general circulation space. There will also be secure outdoor play space.

Access is proposed to be taken via the existing road to Hightown Road, which is proposed to be extended to the school site. Car parking will be provided, including disabled spaces, along with a set down/pick-up circulation area and a bus parking space.

The school says that the promotion of Irish medium education and the language has been a “long valued tradition” at St Enda’s “inspired by that of a previous President of Naomh Éanna CLG who taught Irish in the seventies and eighties in the boiler room of the clubhouse”.

Gaelscoil Éanna says it is “committed to developing a high standard of education through the medium of Irish”.

“Our primary objective ensures the holistic development of children through an education which nurtures their self-confidence and identity and which is based on the Irish language and culture, music, sport and drama. Irish is the working language of the school and the language of instruction.”

The ‘Online Public Consultation Exhibit will be available on the school’s website until August 31.

For more details, please visit the Gaelscoil Éanna website here.