Down to the river for North Belfast Gaelscoil junior explorers

PUPILS from Gaelscoil Éanna in Glengormley have been taking part in an educational river study.

The P7 pupils have been regular visitors in recent weeks to the banks of the Glas-na-Bradan river which runs from the Shore Road at Whitehouse to near the Valley Leisure Centre, on the Church Road in Carnmoney.

Orlaith McIntyre, a teacher who has been working with the pupils said: “This river study is part of a whole school outdoor ‘World Around Us’ initiative.

Studying Glas-na-Bradan

“The P7 children area of study is Glas-na-Bradan river which runs through the school down the Valley.

“The children have been doing research on its location, history and importance in the community

“They have also been doing pond dipping, looking at different insects, identifying plants and flowers around the river, litter picking, investigating the rate of flow, temperature and taking samples of foliage back to school for microscopic study.”