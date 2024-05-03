Gaelscoil na Móna host visit from Dublin-based Gaelscoil Bharra

BOND: Pupils from Gaelscoil na Móna and Gaelscoil Bharra took part in sporting games at Gort na Móna GAC

STAFF and pupils from Gaelscoil na Móna welcomed their counterparts from Gaelscoil Bharra in Dublin as part of a partnership between the two schools.

The visit was organised by Karen Morgan, Principal of Gaelscoil na Móna, and Seán Ó Donaile from Gaelscoil Bharra, based in Cabra.

At Páirc Mhic Ionnrachtaigh, home of Gort na Móna GAC, pupils from both schools mixed together to play a range of Gaelic football, hurling and camogie games.

Later in the day, they had lunch at Gaelscoil na Móna before a visit to Belfast City Hall for a tour in Irish.

Karen Morgan, Principal of Gaelscoil na Móna, said: "Seán, the Principal of Gaelscoil Bharra used to work in Gaelscoil na bhFál. I was classroom assistant at the time and we have always kept in close contact.

"We decided to arrange a visit and I invited them up here first and we will do a return visit soon.

"Partnerships between Gaelscoils are very important across the country to share practices and learn from each other and improve cross-border relations.

"It is good for the children to learn different dialects of Irish too. Maybe in future years they will meet each other at the Gaeltacht."

Seán Ó Donaile, Principal of Gaelscoil Bharra, added: "It is great for the children to see other Irish language communities in the country. It is particularly important after the Covid pandemic. Speaking Irish is a living thing and children weren't mixing.

"I also think many people in the South have a partitionist mentality and some never come up so it is important that mentality is broke down.

"It is very important that children can bond over things like hurling and music to strengthen their Irish self-identity."