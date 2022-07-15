Gary strikes a chord with new single

MUSIC FAME: Gary Duffy (30) at his new billboard in Belfast city centre

A NORTH Belfast singer-songwriter has described the "magical" feeling after his new single peaked at number 36 on the iTunes chart.

Oldpark man Gary Duffy (30) released his new single, 'Hollow' on July 1 and watched in amaze as it soared up the charts, keeping company with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Gary said: "I woke up in middle of the night after the release and it was sitting at number 52 in the iTunes chart.

"I couldn’t believe it when it went up to number 36.

"It is amazing to see people love the song and really like it after having put so much hard work into it.

"It is the best feeling in the world.

"To see my name there in the chart above famous artists like Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles, it was just magical."

In what is a busy time for Gary, he is also looking forward to returning to the studio in a few weeks to record some music as well as a first proper live show next month.

The concert will take place at the Limelight on Friday, August 26 at 7pm. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday morning (July 14) from Ticketsource.

Gary is also nominated for Entertainer Of The Year at this years Belfast Pride Awards. You can vote for Gary on the Belfast Pride website here.