Son's tribute to Geraldine: 'Thank you for being the best mummy in the world'

TRIBUTES have been paid to a North Belfast woman, described as “one of the most-loved and kind-hearted people you would have ever met”.

Geraldine Murphy (45) died suddenly on July 12.

The mother-of-five was originally from Mountainview but had most recently been living in the Oldpark area.

A GoFundMe page, set up by an Ardoyne friend, had raised £6,216 at the time of writing to cover funeral costs.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Geraldine's son Martin said: “Our mummy was one of the most-loved and kind-hearted people you would have ever met.

“She would have never passed anyone without saying hello. She would have done anything for anyone, especially her children and grandchildren. She will be missed not just by us but the whole community. We just love and miss her so much.

“As a family, we would like to thank everyone who donated and helped raise funds for funeral costs at this hard time. It really speaks volumes about the community that we live in and we greatly appreciate it.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their kind texts and messages through this hard time. They do not go unnoticed.

“We would like to thank our mummy for being the best mummy in the world and give us the best lives. We will never forget her. May she rest in peace.”

In a statement, Marrowbone Youth Club paid tribute to Geraldine.

“Our deepest sympathy to Geri Murphy who has sadly passed away,” they said.

“Our thoughts and prayers to the whole family, especially Jamal and Amara, her two beautiful children who are an absolute delight to work with.

“The whole community and youth club are with your family during this difficult time.

Geraldine’s funeral took place at Sacred Heart Church on the Oldpark Road on Wednesday morning (July 20).

Geraldine is survived by her parents, Susan and Gerald, brother Columb, sister Claire, children Natasha, Martin, Zara, Jamal and Amira and wider family circle.