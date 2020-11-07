Gerry’s poem to mum on brother’s anniversary

ON the 46th anniversary of his brother’s murder, victims’ campaigner Gerry Armstrong is sharing a poem he wrote to his mother 26 years ago to try and help her overcome the death of her son.

Paul Armstrong was abducted, tortured and murdered by the UVF on November 8 1974 when he was just 18-years-old.

Heartbroken, Gerry’s mother Mary could never talk about her son Paul after his brutal murder. In 1994 Gerry wrote her a poem to help her come to terms with her grief.

“I think it broke her heart all over again,” recalls Gerry, “but she was glad I wrote it as it was from the heart. It was my way of saying to her that although we had lost our brother in such a terrible way, as a mother, we couldn’t fathom how she was feeling.

“As November 8th approaches for us as a family we don’t just think of Paul on that date, we all have our own personal ways of dealing with grief. Mine was writing and getting it out there.”

Gerry takes comfort in his writing and has written his autobiography which he hopes to have published soon.

“I suppose my writing was important to me. My brothers and sisters, like my mother, have suffered for years in silence. That’s why the book is really important as it is our family narrative. It needs telling.

"As I’ve said in the book I don’t want five minute slots in halls speaking about Paul and someone telling me to draw a line under it and forget about the past. Our past is for us our present. Over too many years too many have failed our family. I hope when the book comes out I haven’t failed my brothers and sisters.”



Ode to Paul

TRIBUTE: A portrait of Paul painted by Danny Devenny

A young life taken away

on that sad November day.

Two decades ago this year,

tortured, murdered, so much fear.



A mother’s heart broke in two

when that awful news came through.

Eighteen short years since your birth

peace in Heaven, if not on earth.

In her memory you are always there, almighty God, forever in his care.



Why did they take your life away?

Retaliation is all they would say.

No more suffering, no more grief.

men who kill for a twisted belief.

To these people, all I can say,

God you will answer to on Judgement Day.