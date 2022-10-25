Girdwood Indoor sports facility public consultation underway

GIRDWOOD REGENERATION: Girdwood Community Hub has been delivered as part of the project

A PUBLIC consultation has been launched over plans for a new indoor sports facility at Girdwood Park in North Belfast.

A regeneration plan for the whole Girdwood site was published in May 2012. The Girdwood Masterplan Conceptual Framework aims to maximise economic, social and environmental benefits to the local and wider community whilst promoting a safe and shared space at its core.

To-date, the Girdwood Community Hub, 3G pitches, a site for housing, and

infrastructure including roads, cycle paths and landscaping have been delivered.

The indoor sports facility, a second site for housing and a mixed-use economic space have still to be developed.

Belfast City Council has committed £6 million to the facility through their Leisure Transformation Programme and are working with the Department for Communities on the project. Once plans are finalised, it is hoped that additional funding will be secured to allow construction to get underway in 2024.

The public consultation closes on November 18.

An information session will take place on Tuesday (October 18) from 11.30am to 12.30pm in Girdwood Community Hub and Wednesday (October 19) from 7.30pm to 8.30pm in Girdwood Community Hub.

A further session will be held next Tuesday (October 25) from 10.30am to 11.30am in Lower Oldpark Community Association (LOCA) in Avoca Street. Everyone is welcome.

You can have your say in-person at an information session or online.

North Belfast MP John Finucane is encouraging people to get involved.

"A new fully functional leisure centre at Girdwood will be a brilliant asset for North Belfast," he said. "Information sessions are being held to enable people to have their say on the new sports facility.

"I would encourage everyone to come along, see the plans and then give your view into the consultation."