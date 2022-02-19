Beauty salon period poverty box vandalised

A GLENGORMLEY beauty salon has expressed their disappointment after their period poverty box was vandalised several times in the past week.

Glam Studio on the Ballyclare Road installed a ‘Little Locker’ box, offering free sanitary products for local girls and women to avail of.

However, the box has been vandalised in the past week, with products taken and discarded on the street and in a nearby park.

Katrina O’Hare from Glam Studio said: “The vandalism has been going on for over a week.

“A lot of sanitary products had been taken out and discarded all over the street. It must be kids but it is really disappointing to see it happen.

Katrina O'Hare

“We had a client in last week who said there were more sanitary products scattered all over the park beside us.

“The box is at the side of the building so it is discreet for anyone to avail of who needed it.

“Period poverty is such an important issue. It was always something we wanted to try and help with.

“We are going to have to make sure the box is more secure. It will have to be locked from now on when we are not there.”

Local SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland offered her support to Glam Studio and their period poverty initiative.

"I'd firstly like to commend the staff at the Glam Studio for setting this initiative up to help out those in need in the community,” she said.

“At a time when families are struggling, these initiatives are invaluable for those who benefit from them.

"To those who were involved in the removal of these items only to destroy them, I'd ask you to think about those who donated these items and those who are in need of them before engaging in any unnecessary vandalism again."