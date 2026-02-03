THE Glen Road has been reopened following a security alert on Monday night.

Shortly after 10.30pm, police received a report that a viable device had been left in the area.

Ammunition technical officers attended, and carried out a thorough search of the area, however nothing untoward was located.

The Glen Road has now been re-opened.

Inspector Adams said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing ,and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1739 02/02/26.”

You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.