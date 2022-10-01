Glengormley car park set for much-needed refurb

A CAR park in Glengormley is to benefit from an upgrade thanks to a £1.1m refurbishment programme across Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The car park at Farmley Road/Glenwell Road in Glengormley will be upgraded and the work is estimated to be completed by May 2023.

Work will include resurfacings and drainage improvements, increased disability and family parking provision, upgraded lighting, wider stalls and improved traffic flow.

A new right-hand turning lane into Glenwell Road is expected to take six weeks to deliver, ahead of the introduction of a planned new one-way system through Farmley Road.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, said: “It is great to see the continued efforts being carried out to upgrade our facilities for residents and visitors.

"This will help encourage people to shop in our town centre and villages.”