Glengormley Christmas Lights switch on tonight

CHRISTMAS READY: Santa Claus joins the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross and little Ruby Norris to launch the Christmas Light Switch Ons.

THE Christmas Tree lights switch on in Glengormley will take place this Friday night from 6pm-7.30pm.

Hosted by Cool FM presenters, the event will feature an innovative performance by Tumble Circus. Local talent will take to the stage including primary schools, choirs, musicians and dance academies to get you in the mood for Christmas.

Santa will also make an appearance during the event alongside a special guest before the Christmas lights are switched on.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross said: “Our Christmas Switch On events are a great time for everyone to come together as a community and get into the festive spirit.

"We have a fantastic line-up organised this year and I would encourage everyone to join in the fun and help us light up Antrim and Newtownabbey for Christmas 2022.”