Belfast Gaels Aoife and Clódagh star in new TG4 series

TWO young Irish speakers from Belfast are taking part in a new TG4 series that follows 12 young adults as they navigate the hurdles of striking out on their own in a period of broadening horizons, newfound independence and life-defining decisions about education, careers, and relationships.

Glúin Z gives a unique, honest and entertaining look at life here in Ireland today as the 12 young people from diverse backgrounds invite viewers into the digital, unpredictable world of Generation Z.

Among those taking part in this series is Aoife de Bhál from Cliftonville Road in North Belfast and Clódagh Ní Mhocháin from Léana an Dúin in West Belfast.

In the first episode, we focus on the effect of the cost of living crisis on Glúin Z. We meet a university student, Colm who is living in a van because of the struggles to find accommodation due to the lack of housing. In Donegal, Aoibhín discusses her business in the Gaeltacht and how lucky she is to work, and live, from home as she strives to maintain her business. We also speak to Sinéad who is struggling to find employment and has been recently unfortunate with their housing situation.

In episode two, Glúin Z focuses on some of the personal challenges facing the young people. We meet Máirtín in Kerry, who reflects on his difficult journey growing up and the long road ahead. In Dublin, we hear from Cúnla, who has recently been diagnosed with autism, sharing how the diagnosis has helped them better understand and navigate their world. We also meet intercounty footballer Fitzy, as he juggles work, social, personal and intercounty football commitments.

In the third episode, the focus is on identity and how Glúin Z express themselves. We meet Sexy Tadhg, who really got to know themselves when they started writing music and performing on stage, we hear from Franz about his upbringing in the Gaeltacht with a German father and a Ghanaian mother, and we spend time with university student Méin, who lives in Teach na Gaeilge at UCD. Similar to her home in An Rinn, she is still immersed in the Gaelic tradition through music and language.

In episode four, the focus is on the future, the challenges, and the opportunities that lie ahead for 'Glúin Z' in Ireland. We follow Barra, an Independent TD, on his journey in politics. We meet Clódagh from Lenadoon, a student who is exploring what kind of life is out there for a modern young Gael, and, we spend time outdoors with Aoife, focusing on environmental issues and her efforts to create a stronger connection between humanity and the wider world around us.

Glúin Z features Colm Ó hÓgáin, Aoibhín Ní Dheagha, Sinéad Ní Riain, Máirtín Ó Cathasaigh, Seán ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald, Cúnla Ní Bhraonáin Morris, Tadhg Ó Griffin, Franz Sauerland, Méin Nic Craith, Clódagh Ní Mhocháin, Barra Ó hÉineacháin, and Aoife de Bhál.

The first episode takes place on Thursday 11th September 8pm on TG4.