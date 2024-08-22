Golf Day to take place in memory of Hugh Russell

A SPECIAL golf day will take place at Fortwilliam Golf Club on Friday in memory of former Olympic boxer and photographer Hugh Russell.

The New Lodge man passed away last October following a battle with cancer aged 63.

As a boxer, Hugh claimed Olympic and Commonwealth medals as an amateur before winning British titles as a pro at bantamweight and then at flyweight.

Hugh went on to become an award-winning photographer and proudly worked for the Irish News for 40 years.

To honour his memory, his family and friends have organised the first annual 'Hugh Russell Memorial Golf Outing' at Fortwilliam Golf Club on Friday. All proceeds raised will be going towards MacMillan Cancer Support.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Hugh's son, Hugh Jr said: "We wanted to do something to give back to MacMillan Cancer Support who were very good with dad in the latter stages of his life.

FATHER AND SON: Hugh Russell and son, Hugh Jr pictured in 2015

"The charity is very close to our hearts now.

"Myself and my dad are part of St Malachy’s Golf Society on the Antrim Road. He was captain for the 2024 season and the club honoured that in spite of his passing.

"The club decided to organise a golf memorial day and with the blessing of the family, we of course said yes.

"Fundraising is going well. There is over £2,500 on the GoFundMe page and we have received a lot of cash donations. People have also been sponsoring holes.

"There is about 80 people signed up to play. It will be a hard and emotional day but it will be worthwhile in the end."

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.