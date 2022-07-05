Litter pick helps Good Shepherd pupils take pride in their area

BIG CLEAN: Primary Six pupils at Good Shepherd in Poleglass have been cleaning up the streets close to their school

GOOD Shepherd Primary School have been taking part in a litter pick around the Poleglass area while the children have been learning about a variety of environmental issues including the importance of recycling and keeping litter off the streets.

The pupils worked their way around the streets close to the school and by the end of their clean-up, multiple bags of rubbish had been filled.

Speaking after the big clean-up, teacher Sean Kennedy said: “The children in Good Shepherd Primary School want to play their part in keeping the area in which they live and play, clean, tidy and free from litter.

"Our pupils know that it is important for everyone to play their part and to be proud of the place they live.”

Not only was the litter pick educational, but the pupils had lots of fun while being outside the classroom.

Primary six pupil, Fiona Devine said: “I really enjoyed our litter pick. It was good for the environment and teaches you a lesson to put your rubbish in the bin. It made me feel proud of myself.”

Meanwhile, Evie Irvine added: “It was really fun and made us feel proud of the place we live. I would like everyone to stop littering.”