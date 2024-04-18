Got a camera phone? Make your own film of Belfast

BELFAST people are being invited to contribute to an exciting new film project documenting the city through the eyes of its people.

The Hearth is a project that will capture hundreds of stories to create a self-portrait of Belfast. Moments that move us, make us laugh, or cry are all wanted for this unique venture. The film’s subject is Belfast and what life is like in our city right now – so your stories are needed.

The project is being supported by director and writer Mark Cousins, documentary filmmaker Alison Millar, Paula McFetridge, Director of Kabosh Theatre, and will be scored by Belfast DJ and music producer David Holmes – and now the Hearth team want to hear from the people of Belfast, every age, creed, race, class, sexuality and ability.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy said: “The Hearth is a really important, exciting project in a whole series of amazing projects that make up Belfast 2024, Belfast City Council’s biggest ever creative and cultural celebration. Belfast 2024 is bringing the city to life with creative projects and events and civic initiatives – and now is your chance to play a starring role in it!

"If your footage is selected for The Hearth, you and your family or friends will be invited to its world première at this year’s Belfast Film Festival, before it goes on to be screened at locations around the city, as well as at international film festivals. And with the serious talent supporting this project, I know it’s going to be very special indeed – so get out and about, get filming and get involved.”

What's your Belfast?

Michele Devlin, Belfast Film Festival CEO commented: “Now is the time to get out and film. We have four loose themes to inspire you. These are division, ritual, physical bodies (tattoos/piercings), love – you could capture a family occasion, a favourite place in Belfast, a place you enjoy going to, a walk with your dog, daily banter in the shops you visit, the changing landscape of Belfast. Something that means something to you.”

Getting involved is easy. Anyone can participate using a phone or the simplest of cameras to film things that are meaningful to them. Footage is not expected to be perfect – in fact, raw and unfiltered is better. It may just be a few seconds that make it through, with all selected clips edited to form a visual collage that depicts Belfast. If cameras aren’t your thing, you can still get involved by writing stories, observations or poems that can be used as voiceovers.

Submissions must be no longer than three to four minutes, and videos must be filmed in landscape format. Send your contribution to the team at thehearth@belfastfilmfestival.org by 31st of May.