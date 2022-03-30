Green light for 150 new homes in Newtownabbey

PLANNING permission has been granted for two new housing developments which will help to address the high demand for social housing in Newtownabbey.

Led by Apex Housing, the investment in Rathcoole will result in the redevelopment of the vacant Newtownabbey Community High School site on the Shore Road and will provide approximately 110 new residential units.

The proposal also includes a playground, open space areas and a contribution to community related projects in the area.

Alongside this, almost 40 residential units including wheelchair accessible bungalows, apartments, townhouses, detached and semi-detached dwellings will be provided in Monkstown. Additional Community benefit will also be provided through some improvements to community facilities in the area.

Councillor Sam Flanagan, the Chairman of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Planning Committee, welcomed the developments saying: “I am absolutely delighted that permission has been granted for these large social housing projects within the Borough. These developments will assist in addressing the social housing deficit and provide homes for those most in need."