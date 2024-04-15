Green light for Irish street signage in seven Belfast streets

APPROVED: Bilingual street signs will be erected in more city streets

PROPOSALS to erect Irish street signage in seven streets across Belfast have been approved by Belfast City Council.

At Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee, councillors were asked to consider dual language street signage at Tullagh Park, Corrina Park, Oakhurst Avenue and Suffolk Crescent in West Belfast; Orient Gardens and Brookvale Avenue in North Belfast and St Johns Avenue in South Belfast.

Belfast City Council’s policy states that 15 percent of residents in favour is enough to add Irish to the street signs.

In Tullagh Park, off Rossnareen Avenue, 25 occupiers (37.87 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street name plate with two occupiers not in favour.

In Corrina Park, off Upper Dunmurry Lane, 40 occupiers (51.94 per cent) were in favour of the signage.

In Oakhurst Avenue, off Blacks Road, 153 occupiers (48.41 per cent) were in favour with five against, whilst two occupiers had no preference either way.

In Suffolk Crescent, 76 occupiers (52.05 per cent) voted in favour with three against and one occupier had no preference either way.

In Orient Gardens, off the Cliftonville Road, 35 occupiers (43.21 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street name plate in Irish.

In Brookvale Avenue, off Antrim Road, 31 occupiers (23.48 per cent) were in favour with three occupiers against. Two occupiers had no preference either way.

In St Johns Avenue, off the Ormeau Road in South Belfast, 17 occupiers (23.61 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street name plate with five against. Three occupiers had no preference either way, however, one was concerned about the cost of the signs.

All seven proposals were approved by the Committee.