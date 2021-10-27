Green light for LIDL redevelopment and new store on Shore Road

THE green light has been given for the redevelopment and building of a new LIDL store on the Shore Road in North Belfast.

The plans were recommended for approval by planners at this week’s Belfast City Council Planning Committee.

The plans would see LIDL taking on an adjoining site which it says, in combination with the current one, gives it "sufficient space to construct a replacement supermarket of the size required, along with adequate parking”.

It says the cost of the new store will be around £4.3m and support around 200 jobs during its construction.

The company says it will support 35 jobs at the new store – 22 from the existing one and creating 13 new jobs.

Planning officials say “the design and layout of the development is considered acceptable, and adequately respects the existing context in terms of building locations and set-backs”.

“The landscaped areas will positively contribute to local townscape and assist in mitigating the visual impact of hard-surfacing of the site. Materials and detailing are also considered acceptable taking account of built form within the locality of the site.”