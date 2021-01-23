Green light for new public housing scheme in the Lower Ormeau area

WELCOME NEWS: Councillor John Gormley and Gerard Rice of LORAG at the McClure Street site

PLANNING permission has been granted for 20 new houses in a new public housing scheme in the Lower Ormeau area - sparking calls for the transformation of the student accommodation dominated-Holyland to provide hundreds of family homes.

The Apex Housing project will see the building of 20 houses, with a mix of two and three-bedroom properties and two apartments in McClure Street.

Previous plans to build 27 dwellings with no car parking on the same site were dismissed at appeal.

However, the Planning Appeals Commission determined that the use of the site for social housing represented a substantial community benefit, which would outweigh the loss of the open space on the area.

Local Sinn Féin councillor John Gormley welcomed the decision by the Planning Committee on Tuesday night.

“I am delighted that Belfast City Council has this evening approved planning permission for a new housing development at McClure Street in the Lower Ormeau Road.

“This development will help to house some of the many families on housing waiting lists and also revitalise McClure Street.

“This exciting development will have a very positive impact on the local community, and I look forward to the beginning of work to build the new houses and the complete transformation of this area.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work in South Belfast and across the city to ensure that all families have access to safe, affordable and modern housing.”

The Lower Ormeau Residents Association Group (LORAG) added: “This decision has been long awaited and will be welcomed by the many families living in overcrowded houses within the area.

“LORAG will now seek meetings between the NIHE and the various social housing providers to insure that the best possible management of the limited social housing available within the area.”