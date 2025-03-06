Celebrating Belfast's rich Irish language heritage

MAITH SIBH: Coláiste Feirste pupils Erin Nic an tSaoir and Emily Ní Bhroin with Olive Hill (The National Lottery Heritage Fund) and Seán Mistéil (Director, Spórtlann na hÉireann)

AN exciting programme of events focussing on the hidden history of Belfast's Irish language community has been launched.

Supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Spórtlann na hÉireann’s ‘GaelStair’ project has produced an inspiring events series reflecting the society-altering efforts of pioneering Gaeilgeoirí in Belfast.

The 2025 programme includes talks, tours, youth events and exhibitions, culminating in a never-before-seen display at the Ulster Museum in December. The museum exhibition will provide a vivid, personalised picture of the people, personalities and experiences of those who sparked the North’s Irish language revolution from the urban Gaeltacht of Bóthar Seoighe on the Shaws Road.

Spórtlann na hÉireann Director Pilib Ó Ruanaí said: “Over half a century from the founding of Ireland’s first urban Gaeltacht at Bóthar Seoighe, the transformative impact of our contemporary Irish language revival is to be seen all around us.

“An Ghaeilge, a language once in near-terminal decline, is spoken daily in communities across the North, while thousands of young people are educated through the medium of Irish. Based in the modern-day Gaeltacht Quarter, the GaelStair project aims to conserve our heritage and to instil a sense of pride in the remarkable achievements of our community.

“This celebration of people, history and heritage would not be possible without support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players.

“Our programme gives a snapshot of the historic and visionary efforts made to turn the tide on the decline of the Irish language and to rescue important parts of our culture from almost certain demise. As importantly, it will celebrate the people-powered initiatives, democratic organisations, and the remarkable acts of social solidarity that drove a generation of Irish language activists forward.

“Expanding upon this legacy, the GaelStair 2025 programme hopes to reassert the primacy of the vital living issues with which our community grappled, including language rights, unemployment, workers’ control, housing, education and wealth inequality.”

Dr Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland Director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “Heritage is a great way of bringing people together and we’re pleased to support Spórtlann na hÉireann with this project that will help people better understand the heritage of the Irish language in Belfast.

"This year’s events programme is an opportunity to share people’s experiences and stories with a wider audience and we look forward to seeing the resultant exhibition when it opens at the Ulster Museum later this year.”