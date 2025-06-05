Report highlights the transformational impact of heritage tourism in West Belfast

A LANDMARK report has revealed the powerful economic, cultural, and social benefits that heritage tourism makes in West Belfast.

The report, titled 'West Belfast Heritage: Impact Analysis', was produced by Queen’s University Communities and Place (QCAP) in partnership with lead tourism organisation Fáilte Feirste Thiar. It provides the most comprehensive analysis to date of how West Belfast’s unique heritage is driving visitor numbers, boosting local businesses, and strengthening community identity.

The report was officially launched by Minister for the Economy, Caoimhe Archibald MLA, at a special event hosted at the Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre on the Glen Road.

In her remarks, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said: “As Economy Minister I believe strongly in the capacity of tourism to contribute to economic development and I believe that telling the stories of our people and community, and our transition from conflict to peace, can form an important part of that tourism offering.

"This report confirms those beliefs. West Belfast’s Heritage sector provides added value of almost £20m, supporting almost 400 workers, collectively investing £8.5m in salaries and suppliers annually.

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald with West Belfast MP Paul Maskey

"This is a significant impact. I commend all involved in the development of this report. It is a really valuable piece of work and it should encourage us to continue to build our tourism offering, and all the economic, social and cultural benefits that brings.”

The findings are based on research carried out alongside members of the West Belfast Heritage Forum, a network of community-based tourism organisations, heritage groups and social enterprises.

Research shows the network, led by Fáilte Feirste Thiar, now generates over £9.4 million annually, supports 161 full-time equivalent jobs, and reaches more than 600,000 people each year.

With a Gross Value Added of nearly £20 million, the sector has emerged as a vital economic driver for the area, not only preserving and promoting local heritage, but actively shaping the future of West Belfast through jobs, tourism, education, and peacebuilding.

Professor Brendan Murtagh, lead academic on the project at QCAP said: “The QCAP research shows how community-led heritage initiatives are creating sustainable pathways for economic development while preserving cultural identity.

"It also offers deeper insights about the measurable impact of grassroots heritage tourism, showing how local knowledge and authentic storytelling can generate economic returns alongside meaningful social outcomes and benefits for the wider community.”

Dr Paul Mullan, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund added: "This Queen's University authored research paper thoughtfully pulls together the economic impact of heritage in West Belfast providing an objective analysis of the value of community heritage and its impact on the local social economy.

"The figures are impressive and will help inform business cases for future investment. Investment in heritage clearly improves the lives and opportunities of people as well as building wealth within the community for the community."

The report is expected to influence future tourism strategies, funding priorities and community planning across West Belfast.

Director of Fáilte Feirste Thiar, Harry Connolly, said: “This research shows that when local stories are told by local people, it creates an authentic, powerful experience that visitors value, and one that benefits communities in real, lasting ways.

"The report is an endorsement of the potential of community-led heritage and tourism to unlock inclusive economic growth and social cohesion."