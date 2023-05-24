Primary schools to showcase traditional music in new city centre venue

CEOL: The event has been organised to promote Irish traditional music in primary schools

AN event will be held next month to showcase traditional music for groups and primary schools across Belfast.

Organised by Glengormley School of Traditional Music, the event will take place on June 6 and 7 from 10am-1pm at 2 Royal Avenue – a new arts space in Belfast city centre.

Ray Morgan, Chairperson of Glengormley School of Traditional Music, said: "We are delighted to provide an opportunity for traditional music groups and primary schools to perform live and on stage.

"Our aim is a simple one – to promote and encourage the teaching of traditional Irish music in primary schools.

"Our objective is to provide and facilitate an opportunity for those primary school children learning traditional music to play and perform in front of an audience.

"Groups will be given a maximum of 15 minutes to perform. Singing is also welcome as part of the traditional group as long as songs are of an Irish genre."

For more information or to register for the event, email Ray Morgan gsotm.co.uk@gmail.com with the name of your school and a contact person.