SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP has called on world leaders and the international community to stand up to US President Donald Trump.



The South Belfast and Mid Down MP was speaking after Trump threatened tariffs for countries who do not back his annexation of Greenland.

Trump has promised to impose additional ten per cent tariffs from February 1 on goods from Britain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Holland and Finland, which would rise to 25 per cent on June 1 if a deal is not reached. Stock markets fell after the announcement.

Although Ireland was not among the countries named, six of them are members of the EU and as the EU trades as a bloc then Ireland would be sucked into any trade war between Europe and the US.

On Monday German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said: “Germany and France agree: We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed.”

In a message to Norway’s Prime Minister, President Trump said he no longer feels obliged to think only of peace after he didn’t receive the Nobel Peace Prize. He added that the “world is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland”.

Responding to the latest developments Claire Hanna said Donald Trump has repeatedly shown that "he does not care about the harm his ego-driven policies cause".

“Even by Trump’s standards, he has outdone himself in recent months, with his actions in Venezuela and his increasing threats to take Greenland without the consent of those who live there or his international allies.



“Trump has been allowed a long leash by the international community, but he cannot be permitted to continue down this destructive path without challenge. Attempts to placate him have only emboldened his behaviour, feeding an agenda that has the potential to cause serious damage to international relations.



“World leaders must draw a clear line on Greenland. If these threats are indulged, they will not stop there. I understand the difficult position many leaders find themselves in when dealing with Trump, but this requires collective leadership, including from the Prime Minister and the UK Government, to make clear that any move on Greenland or the introduction of tariffs will not go unanswered.”



Earlier, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said that Trump’s “plan to apply tariffs and economic pressure on European countries in order to take control of Greenland is deeply concerning”.



She posted on X: “The economies of Ireland and the United States are closely linked, and for many years that relationship has positively supported jobs, investment, and prosperity on both sides. However, when world leaders make dangerous decisions in the pursuit of land and resources, it is often ordinary people who pay the price.



“In the time ahead, I will work with political and business leaders at home and internationally to protect our local businesses, our all-island economy, and people’s livelihoods.