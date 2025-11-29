NORTH Belfast-based artist Hannah O’Hagan has been selected for this year’s ING Discerning Eye Exhibition – one of the UK’s most respected open call exhibitions, held annually at the Mall Galleries in London.

With over 6,500 entries, 730 artworks by 529 artists were chosen by a panel of six leading figures in the art world: Curtis Holder, Polly Morgan, Rosie Millard, Dr Chris Stephens, Nicholas Scott, and award-winning photographer Richard Ansett, who selected Hannah’s work.

Her chosen painting, Go Garage, depicts the Go Garage petrol station on the Antrim Road, capturing the mounting tension as clouds gather above the forecourt, just before a torrential downpour.

Speaking about her selection, Hannah said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Go Garage has been selected for this year’s ING Discerning Eye. I captured the reference photo when walking up the Antrim Road with my two children. You could feel the rain coming. The sky turned a deep blue, and a dramatic cloud formed right over the garage, making the signage almost glow against the darkening sky.

“I’m always drawn to the beauty of everyday scenes and objects, and how light can completely transform something mundane into something beautiful. For me, this painting is about one of those small, ordinary moments that become unexpectedly striking. To have a scene from just down the street recognised in such a respected exhibition means the world.”

This marks Hannah’s second consecutive year of recognition from ING Discerning Eye, after winning the Northern Ireland Regional Prize in 2024 for her painting Guinness No.3.

Her recent success including the inclusion of two works in the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2025 – both of which sold before opening – continues to establish her as one of Belfast’s most exciting emerging artists.

Working from her home studio in North Belfast, Hannah’s practice explores the quiet beauty of everyday life, blending memory and a strong sense of place.

The ING Discerning Eye 2025 ran at the Mall Galleries, London, from 14 – 23 November, with the online exhibition available to view until 31 December.

Go Garage is available for purchase via ING Discerning Eye Online Exhibition.