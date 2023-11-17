Hannahstown festive season gets under way with Christmas Market

FESTIVE SPIRIT: The reindeers are sure to be a big draw at the Hannahstown Christmas Market

THE COUNTDOWN is officially on to the start of the festive season and there's no better way to get in the spirit than at the Hannahstown Christmas Market.

Now in its third year, the market will take place on Sunday, November 26 from 2pm to 6pm at Lamh Dhearg CLG.

In preparation for the event, the Hannahstown Community Association, with partners Lamh Dhearg CLG and sponsors Belfast City Council and the Housing Executive, have been working to put the final touches on the plans for more than 20 stalls that will be found in the marquee.

From delicious food, drinks and entertainment to a wide array of merchandise from stallholders, Lamh Dhearg will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland with something for all the family.

The big rickety wheel will be back in action for the eagerly anticipated bazaar with a host of fantastic prizes to be won including an Amazon Kindle and 40-inch TV.

Entertainment will include trad music, face painters, the Elf on the Shelf and Santa with his real reindeers!

The Christmas tree switch-on will take place to the festive sound of carols sung by local schoolchildren.

Volunteer and organiser Laura McCormick said: “We’re delighted to be able to organise the Hannahstown Christmas Market for the third consecutive year.

"Many thanks to our sponsors and volunteers who make the event possible, thanks to all the local businesses who have donated prizes for the bazaar and of course our local community to attend and make the day fun and successful.”