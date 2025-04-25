Hannahstown Hill resurfacing scheme to begin on Monday

ROADWORKS: Hannahstown Hill will see traffic restriction over the course of four weeks

A RESURFACING scheme for Hannahstown Hill is set to begin on Monday and disruption is expected for airport, Crumlin and Glenavy traffic.

The work is scheduled to take one month to complete, to be finished by May 30.

Kerb replacement and gully work will be completed on weekdays under restricted closure from 9.30am to 4pm.

Resurfacing works at the industrial estate bottom end will commence on the evening of Friday, May 9 and be completed by Sunday, May 11.

In total there are three planned weekends to complete carriageway resurfacing.

Sat 10th-Sun 11th May

Sat 17th- Sun 18th May

Sat 24th May- Sun 25th May

Access will be maintained for all local residents and to local amenities.