Hannahstown woman runs 60km to raise funds for NSPCC

A HANNAHSTOWN woman is running 60km in 30 days to raise money for the NSPCC's Childhood Day.

Amy Palmer (23) was running on her treadmill one morning when she decided that she could put her exercise regime to good use and raise funds for a good cause.

Childhood Day on June 10 brings people together to have fun and protect children, all while highlighting child abuse.

“I knew quite a lot about the work of NSPCC Northern Ireland because my employers have been a corporate partner of the charity since 2018 and have organised a number of events which have raised vital funds," explained Amy.

"Joanne McMaster from NSPCC Northern Ireland had recently talked to my team in Bell and Company and told us that some children had been having such a hard time recently and I really wanted to help.

"I firmly believe that all children and young people should have the opportunity to achieve their potential and live happy, full lives. I know many children are lucky enough to do this but sadly, that isn’t the case for all.

"It is awful that some of the most vulnerable members of society suffer abuse and neglect. I was keen to play my part to help keep these children safe.

“When I looked at the website, I was blown away by the many activities recommended by NSPCC but the one that stood out for me was Run30. It was right up my street as running is my passion and I knew I would be capable of achieving 60km across a 30-day period.

“I sat down and planned my running schedule and decided to run 2K a day or more depending on my rest days. The support I’ve had from my friends, family and my colleagues at Bell and Company was outstanding.

"This actually made me even more determined to complete the challenge because I wasn’t just doing it for such an amazing charity but was also doing it to make myself and everyone else proud.

“I was over the moon to raise £700 and am keen to take part in future NSPCC events because I enjoyed this one so much. I know the money will spent on helping children and what could be better than that?”

You can sign up here to play your part in Childhood Day here.