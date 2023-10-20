Happy Days for young people at the Ashton Centre

A NEW project is set to get under way in North Belfast providing a fun space for young people with a learning disability or autism.

The 'Happy Days' project is new pilot scheme run by Ashton Community Trust in the New Lodge which will begin in November. The project is aimed at younger people aged 19 to 30. It will allow participants to enjoy a range of activities from games, dance, drama, arts and crafts, music, gardening and trips away,

On Monday, Ashton Community Trust held an Open Day for potential participants in the McSweeney Centre to give them a taster of the project with arts and crafts.

Anne Delaney from Ashton explained more about the project.

"We identified a need in the local area for this type of provision and worked with local families on developing it," she explained.

"The space will be used to benefit the young people’s personal development and life skills and a place that is fun.

"The space will be open every day during the week from 9.30am to 3.30pm. We see it as a complement to other similar provisions in Belfast.

"It will be a pilot programme for now but we can see it being a successful long-term project."

For more information on the 'Happy Days' project or to register, contact Ciara Rea or Anne Delaney on 028 9074 2255 or email ciara.rea@ashtoncentre.com or anne.delaney@ashtoncentre.com