Hargey welcomes £100 vouchers for homeless and asylum-seekers

FINANCIAL BOOST: Deirdre Hargey MLA has welcomed the news that homeless people and asylum seekers can apply for the £100 cards

SOUTH Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey has welcomed the news that homeless people and asylum-seekers will be able to apply for the £100 Spend Local high street voucher.

“In our area of South Belfast we have seen how the pandemic has hit our most vulnerable in society" she said.

"This will give a financial boost to those who would need it most, be it those most impacted by our housing crisis or the new Irish communities in the asylum system.

“We have had a number of constituents from South Belfast speak to us about the need to extend this voucher to these vulnerable groups and it is something we supported as a party

We are delighted to have played a role in ensuring that all asylum seekers and survivors of human trafficking can benefit from the £100 High Street Voucher scheme.



“Many people in South Belfast and across the North have been let down by British Tory austerity and the hostile environment implemented by the British Home Office, We believe that they have as much right to access this grant as anyone else so we are delighted this has been taken on board.”

Applications to the scheme can be made online or by calling the application line on 0800 046 8330. The service will operate from 8am – 6pm Monday to Friday until October 25, 2021.