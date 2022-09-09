Ardoyne restaurant and takeaway latest victim of costs crisis

A NORTH Belfast restaurant and takeaway and become the latest local business to close due to rocketing costs.

Havana Grill, based in Havana Way in Ardoyne, will close following the last of trading this Saturday.

The family-run business opened in February 2021 before starting another venture on the Dublin Road in October 2021, which is currently closed for renovations.

In a post on their Facebook page, the owners said: "Havana Grill has decided to close its doors. Our last day of trading will be this Saturday 10th September.

"We just can't cope with the rising costs and yet again today they have announced more rises in energy bills coming in October.

"The food costs have doubled and challenges with staff in this industry just make it so hard to run a hospitality business in our local district.

"This was a small family-run restaurant and we tried to do something a bit different.

"We have no other option to close because of economical challenges. We would like to thank all our customers, staff and delivery drivers for support in last two years but sadly it is time to say goodbye from the team at Havana Grill."