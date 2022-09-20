Pupils at Hazelwood Integrated College issued with reusable water bottles

ENVIRONMENTALLY AWARE: Acting Principal Aine Leslie, Sasha Browne and Courtney Hill alongside some new Year 8 students receiving their refillable water bottles

STUDENTS at Hazelwood Integrated College have received a reusable water bottle in a bid to be more environmentally friendly.

The move is to try and reduce waste and maximise sustainability at the North Belfast school.



Acting Principal, Aine Leslie said: "Hazelwood Integrated College is passionate about the environment.

"All pupils and staff are very keen to help reduce waste and maximise sustainability wherever they can.

"In recent years, Hazelwood’s Eco Committee identified that the use of plastic bottles in school was an area of the College which could easily be improved upon.

"We have now issued all students at the college with a reusable water bottle."