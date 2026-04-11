I AM excited to announce article number 300. I have been writing for six years since the Healthwise column started in March 2020. The information I have provided has been like doing another degree at university with so much researching involved.

I have learned a lot by doing the column with all nutritional and food information being contextual to the working-class people of West, North and South Belfast. This means I use food supermarkets that are within the local areas and provide money saving tips. But most importantly, each week I focus on a specific interest niche in nutrition. I break complex science into relatable information, and offer clear, actionable takeaways for the reader. All information is based on reliable evidence and not pseudoscience, which is based on people’s biased thoughts and feelings.

There is a lot of pseudoscience within the health and wellness world, and it is my job to de-bunk a lot of the myths. I have been studying nutrition in depth for eleven years now and know a fad when I see it.

I am a voice of nutrition in Belfast and consider the column a very valuable nutrition resource. This started off during Covid and has progressed each year with thousands of readers each month. The column has seen me nominated for nutrition awards in England, brought me TV interviews and lots of positive public attention within the nutrition world. I want to thank the working-class people of Belfast for reading my column and the goal for the future is to become bigger and better as always. Onwards and upwards.

• Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com