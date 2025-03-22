HEALTHWISE: A good diet is the route to a good night’s sleep

RED FOR BED: The magnesium and melatonin in cherries can help you get the sleep you need

EVERYONE wants a good night’s rest. The optimal sleep for an adult is between seven and nine hours per night and if we manage this it’s better for our health, our moods and the daily functioning of our bodies. Being aware of our diet can help us get the sleep we need.

Before bed, try and avoid larger meals as these can disrupt sleep due to the body’s digestion system working hard while you try to sleep. Try also to avoid fizzy drinks and tea and coffee as the sugar and caffeine will keep you awake too.

It’s also a good idea to avoid foods that are high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS). This includes chocolate, cheese, curry and other takeaway foods, ice cream and crisps.

If you’re hungry it’s better to eat something before your body starts to wind down because going to bed on an empty stomach may interfere as much with your body’s ability to sleep well as going to bed newly full up.

Magnesium-containing foods can be a good idea before bed as this mineral promotes relaxation and stress reduction. It also works hand in hand with melatonin which is a key hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle in our bodies. Foods that are good for both magnesium and melatonin include cashew nuts, dark chocolate, hemp seeds and bananas as well as cherries or cherry juice.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast

gmail.com