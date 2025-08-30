HEALTHWISE: Diet is key to young learning as schools return

WHAT children eat can affect their mood, behaviour and even learning in school. A regular eating pattern with diversity of food groups is key. Eating regular meals helps to regulate our blood sugar which controls our mood and ability to concentrate. Children that don’t eat regular meals or, say for example, skip breakfast, will find it harder to concentrate in school.

Each meal should be based on starch: bread, rice, pasta, noodles, couscous, potatoes, oats, quinoa etc. Children should aim for five fruit and vegetables per day too. Milk, cheese and yoghurt are good for calcium with three portions daily being a good guide.

Meat, fish, eggs, pulses or soya mince are good sources of protein and iron. Guidelines for these are twice daily with fish (oily) around once per week. Oily fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines, trout etc) contains Omega 3 that is vital for brain health, in particular learning, movement, memory and problem-solving skills. If your child doesn’t eat fish, then an Omega 3 (DHA and EPA) supplement is recommended.

Omega 3 supplements may improve attention in ADHD children and reduce irritability in kids with autism. High fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) foods should be kept to a minimum and should not make up a majority of calories.

Research shows that healthier eating patterns in children and adolescents contributes to a better mood, with unhealthy eating patterns showing the opposite. Vitamin D is important for children which may improve help combat hyperactivity in autistic children and inattention in children with ADHD. During summer months we can get our vitamin D from sunlight via 1 to 20 minutes of mid-afternoon sun with no sunscreen on. But if your child doesn’t get this, then the supplement will suffice at 10ug.

In general, any child that is struggling to eat a varied balanced diet could benefit from a multi-nutrient supplement that provides a wide range of vitamins and minerals. Children’s probiotic drinks like Actimel and/or an age-appropriate probiotic supplement will promote a healthy gut which may in turn lead to a better mood, in ways that are not yet fully understood.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com