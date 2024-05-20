HEALTHWISE: Dispensing those common myths about eggs

IT’S been a while since eggs were considered a cause of high cholesterol. In the past it was thought that people should limit the number of eggs they eat to three or four a week because of the cholesterol content.

These misconceptions came from incorrect conclusions drawn from early research that dietary cholesterol contributed to raised blood cholesterol levels.

In the 1990s doctors were telling people to avoid eggs or cut down on them as they contain bad cholesterol. This was incorrect as eggs contain healthy cholesterol that we need for bodily functions such as cell health, vitamin D3 production, testosterone and oestrogen.

We now know that moderate egg consumption, up to one per day, does not increase heart disease risk in healthy individuals and can be part of a healthy diet. Since about the year 2000, advice has changed on eggs and there is now no recommended limit on how many you can eat per day as long as you eat a varied balanced diet.

But people with hereditary high cholesterol would be advised to restrict dietary cholesterol which would equate to no more than three to four eggs per week. Eggs are a versatile food when it comes to nutrition. They contain good levels of protein, healthy cholesterol, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, zinc, selenium, iodine, vitamins A, D, B2, B3, B5, B7, B9 and B12. But you still need to pay attention to how the eggs are cooked and what comes with them.

For example, scrambled eggs with baked beans on wholegrain bread are a far better way to consume your eggs than a fry up with eggs, bacon, sausage, and white toast with butter.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com