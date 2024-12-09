HEALTHWISE: Don’t forget to keep an eye out for your eyes

GOOD nutrition is very important for both general health and eye health in particular. It helps the body grow, it helps repair wear and tear, protect against infection and function properly. But what foods and nutrients can help with eye health?

Vitamins A, C and E help to maintain healthy cells and tissues in the eye and can be found in many foods including butternut squash, carrots, sweet potato, tuna, almonds, avocados, berries and oranges.

Lutein and zeaxanthin, which are natural plant chemicals, form part of the macular pigment in the eye which functions as a light filter in protecting the eye from sunlight damage. Lutein and zeaxanthin can be found naturally in green leafy vegetables like kale, cabbage, spinach, broccoli and lettuce.

Another one to consider could be Omega 3 with some studies showing that this essential fatty acid can reduce the risk of macular degeneration, but it’s important to point out that more studies are needed in this area. Nonetheless, Omega 3 is found in oily fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines etc) and will form one of two recommended portions (one oily and one white or shell) of fish on a weekly basis.

It is important to note that a diet full of fresh fruit, vegetables and oily fish can help with healthy vision but a combination of other factors such as genetics, age and smoking can give rise to eye related conditions above and beyond a good diet.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

gmail.com