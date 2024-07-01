HEALTHWISE: Here's a sweet thing you needn't avoid

VERSATILE: Sweet potato is packed with goodness and is a great accompaniment for a wide range of dishes

THE sweet potato is a starchy, sweet tasting root vegetable that is packed with nutrients. It also counts as one portion of fruit and vegetables at a 175g portion, which an average sized fist.

Benefits of sweet potato include richness in fibre. Fibre helps us go the toilet and is very good for gut health. It is also a rich source of carbohydrate which provides energy to the body. But the true value of sweet potato is its richness in vitamins and minerals.

For example, it is a very good source of vitamins A, B1, B3, B5, B6, B9 and C. These help with our vision, skin, immune system, energy release, adrenaline, reducing fatigue, mood and collagen production in our bodies.

Sweet potato is also a really good source of minerals like potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, copper and manganese. These help with many bodily functions, including movement, energy metabolism, tooth enamel, nervous system, immune system and calcium storage in bone.

Sweet potatoes are great with a Sunday roast as well as with meat or a meat alternative like Quorn. Sweet potatoes are very versatile when it comes to nutrition and this is a reason why you should include them in your diet.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@gmail.com