LION’S mane is a mushroom that has long been used in traditional practices and cooking around the world. The mushrooms themselves are a good source of vitamin B1, B2 and B3 as well as minerals like manganese, zinc and potassium.

These vitamins and minerals help with energy metabolism, calcium storage, our immune systems and movement within our bodies. Lion’s mane supplements are also promoted as having several health benefits like anxiety reduction, brain function and memory. Most of the studies on Lion’s mane is on animals and we need more human studies to make something more conclusive in nutrition. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough of these at the minute.

Lion’s mane is generally safe to eat, but supplements should be treated with care. Potential side effects can include gastro-intestinal discomfort, nausea and skin rashes. Avoid it if you have mushroom allergy, if you’re pregnant, breast-feeding or if you have immune issues.

While research looks promising in animals, this should not be generalised to humans, and this supplement is not at present deemed essential.

• Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

gmail.com