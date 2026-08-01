FAT is stored in almost every region of our body either around our organs, beneath the skin and within muscles.

The amount of fat stored in different parts of the body depends on genetic makeup and individual hormone balance.

People that store fat mostly around their abdomen (the classic potbelly shape) have a higher risk of heart disease than those who store fat mostly around their hips and thighs (the classic pear shape).

Unfortunately, there is little you can do to change the way that your body distributes fat as this is genetically determined. But you can change the amount that is stored. You will probably find that your basic shape is similar to that of one or both of your parents.

Males usually take after their father and females after their mother. Female hormones tend to favour fat storage around the hips and thighs, while male hormones encourage fat storage around the middle. This is why in general, women are pear shaped, and men are apple shaped. If you are looking to change the amount of fat that is stored and want some figures to feed off; the World Health Organisation (WHO) state for females to stay below 80cm at waist and males 94cm same. This can reduce the risk of heart disease in females and males respectively.



Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@gmail.com