SUPPLEMENTS are any product that aims to supplement your diet with nutrients that you would otherwise lack. Popular ones include vitamins D, C and B,, calcium, fish oils and probiotics. But who needs supplements?

All adults where we live are advised to take a vitamin D3 supplement during winter months due to the sun not being strong enough to give us what we need. But we can get enough in summer. Women who are planning a baby or are in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy are advised to take a folic acid supplement. For those who don’t eat fish it is recommended to take an Omega 3 fish oil supplement.

People who follow a vegan diet will need a natural algae supplement for Omega 3. As for probiotics, you can get these in Actimel, Biomel and Yakult drinks.

You can get all the nutrients your body needs by eating a varied, balanced diet, unless the previous exemptions apply to you. We have become so eager to optimise our health, but at the same time we put it in danger. You should never be of the thinking that taking a pill is better than eating food. It should be a food-first approach in most instances.

Excessive supplement use above safe dosage levels can lead to liver, kidney and gastro-intestinal issues. Those which are particularly toxic to the liver when taken in high doses include vitamin A, glutamine, ashwagandha and green tea extract. The liver can recover, but prolonged use can cause chronic conditions. Social media is convincing people they need these supplements to achieve health, but more often than not it's just not true. Be careful who you get your nutritional information from or who you follow online.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com