THE avocado, also known as alligator pear or butter fruit, has become in recent years something of a dietary legend. It has become the poster child for everything millennial and is a firm favourite with vegetarians and vegans. So why might this be?

Well, it contains good amounts of B3, B5, B7, B9, vitamin C as well as vitamins E and K, which are good for energy release, adrenaline release, red blood cells, collagen, the nervous system and bone health.

Avocados are also a good source of potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and zinc. These minerals help with our nerves, bones, teeth and structure within our bodies. They are also high in fibre, which keeps our guts healthy and keeps us regular.

They are high in Omega 9, which can help keep our cholesterol levels healthy. High cholesterol, of course, is a key risk factor for coronary heart disease. Avocados are also packed with phytochemicals which can protect our bodies against inflammatory diseases.

An average avocado contains approximately 136g of edible flesh with half of this (68g) being a portion size. Some of my favourite ways to eat avocado would be on wholemeal toast for breakfast or a snack. Avocado is also great on Ryvita crackers combined with baby tomatoes and feta cheese as a snack too. So why not try going avocado this summer?

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com