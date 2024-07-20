HEALTHWISE: Saturated fat swaps can make things easier

MOST people where we live eat too much saturated fat, salt and sugar and should reduce the amount they consume. Examples of these foods include chocolate, confectionery, cakes, biscuits, puddings, pastries, jams, honey, syrups, butter, lard, ghee, savoury snacks, cream and ice cream, fried foods, sugar sweetened beverages, rich sauces and gravies as well as condiments such as mayonnaise and soy sauce.

If these foods are included in your diet, try to eat them less often and in small amounts. These foods are not needed as part of a healthy balanced diet. Too much saturated fat can increase bad cholesterol with high cholesterol being a risk factor for heart disease. Guidelines are no more than 20-30g per day for females and males respectively.

Too much sugary foods can increase the risk of weight gain and tooth decay. Sugar isn’t a particular worry in terms of cancer, contrary to popular belief, and this is a myth. Recommendations are no more than 30g of free sugars per day.

Finally, too much salt can raise blood pressure and increase risk of heart disease and stroke. The guides are no more than 6g per day overall. To replace some HFSS (high in fat, salt and sugar) foods in your diet, try some of these food swaps. Swap syrup for mashed banana and cinnamon in your porridge. Try taking fruit loaf, wholemeal bread or fruit instead of puddings, cakes and pastries. Swap coconut oil, butter and ghee for rapeseed or olive oil. And finally, try swapping microwave and fast-food meals with homemade nutritious balanced meals that follow the Eatwell guide.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

gmail.com