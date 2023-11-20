HEALTHWISE: The benefits of versatile, healthy mushrooms

MUSHROOMS are a great food to include in your diet – and very underrated.

Mushrooms have a strong umami flavour, meaning they are not sweet, sour, salty or bitter. Mushrooms provide a source of minerals like potassium, phosphorus, zinc, copper and selenium, which play a key role in movement, energy metabolism, wound healing, collagen and thyroid hormones.

They also provide decent amounts of vitamin B2, B5 and B9 which have roles in metabolism, adrenaline, serotonin for mood and red blood cells.

Did you know that Sainsbury’s super chestnut mushrooms are treated with UV light to increase vitamin D levels in them? The mushrooms have a substance in them called ergosterol which allows them to naturally make vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) when they are exposed to light. Vitamin D plays a role in maintaining normal bones and teeth by helping absorb calcium.

An 80g serving of mushrooms counts as one of your five per day. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

The way I do my mushrooms is sautéed in olive oil with vegetables, herbs and spices and then mixed in with pasta and rice dishes.

