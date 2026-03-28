CO-enzyme Q10 is described as a vitamin-like substance that is produced in our bodies when we eat foods like chicken, sardines, mackerel, salmon, eggs, broccoli, spinach sesame seeds, pistachio nuts and peanuts.

It helps with energy production in our bodies so our muscles can help us move around for life. But what about co-enzyme Q10 supplements?

These have been promoted in recent times to protect against conditions such as heart disease, Parkinson’s and high blood pressure, to name a few. Co-enzyme Q10 is an antioxidant chemical. Antioxidants can protect the body from things called free radicals that can come from air pollutants (cigarette smoke, radiation, metal etc) and can cause disease in our bodies. While other antioxidant chemicals have proven to be of use, there is no clear benefit at this time of co-enzyme Q10 supplements protecting against inflammatory diseases (heart disease, Parkinson’s, high blood pressure etc). But that’s not to say that this won’t change in the future with research ongoing.

Co-enzyme Q10 production decreases with age, although deficiency is rare. But it is a good idea to have these foods (chicken, sardines, mackerel, salmon, eggs, broccoli, spinach, sesame seeds, pistachio nuts and peanuts) regularly in your diet where applicable.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@gmail.com