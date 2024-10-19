HEALTHWISE: Time to put up the winter defences

IT’S that time of year again when coughs and sneezes spread diseases, so try and keep yourself healthy.

Upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) are common in parts of the body involved in breathing: sinuses, throat, nose, lungs. The height of the URTI season is from October to March. Vitamins, minerals, macronutrients, synbiotics and honey are some of the things that can help you avoid the worst of it.

Vitamins (A, B6, B9, B12, C, D) and minerals (copper, iron, selenium and zinc) are involved in the normal functioning of the immune system. These nutrients are found in carrots, pistachios, broccoli, dairy/plant, soya milks, oranges, dark chocolate, beef, spinach, sunflower seeds, chicken, and tofu. Children and adults are advised to take a vitamin D3 supplement of 10ug daily from September to April on the island of Ireland.

Certain fruits (apricots, banana and watermelon) and vegetables (asparagus, leek and onions) contain a type of prebiotic fibre that feeds our ‘friendly gut bacteria’ which help our immune system do its job effectively. Dairy drinks (Actimel, Kefir and Yakult), plant-based yoghurts and drinks (Alpro, Coconut Collaborative and Biomel) contain friendly probiotic gut bacteria which provide a boost to our guts.

Pre- and probiotics together are called synbiotics. There is good evidence of probiotics protecting against URTIs.

Fat is also important for the immune system as our bodies need it to absorb immune functioning vitamins (A and D). Most fats should come from mono- and polyunsaturates which can be found in avocados, fish, nuts, seeds and small portions of some oils, notably olive oil.

Protein is considered another fuel for the immune system with good sources including meat, fish, eggs, soya, mycoprotein (quorn) and pulses like beans. Honey is an interesting one for helping relieve coughs and seems to have a soothing effect on a sore throat due to its antiviral properties. Warm honey and lemon is soothing and pleasant and the effect on a sore throat can be comforting.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition

@gmail.com